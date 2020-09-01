One Piece Creator Teams Up for Special COVID Charity Art

✖

The creator of One Piece, Eiichiro Oda, is legendary when it comes to the amount of hard work he has put into creating the world of Monkey D. Luffy, his Straw Hat Pirates, and the world of the Grand Line, and now, the prolific mangaka is aiding his talents to the fight against the coronavirus pandemic by creating art for charity! With COVID-19 affecting the medium of anime across the board, it's no surprise to see that some of the most notable creators in the industry are doing their best to raise money to help "flatten the curve" of the virus.

The charity initiative, "Johnny's Smile Up! Project" is set to make a donation to health care workers who directly work aiding folks struggling with the coronavirus pandemic. Both the anime and manga for One Piece have been affected previously by COVID-19, causing delays in both the print chapters and the anime episodes. With both mediums currently following the adventures of Luffy and his Straw Hat Pirates navigating the isolated nation known as Wano, it's clear that this has been one of the most action packed story lines of the series to date. With Oda going on record that he is looking to wrap up the story of One Piece within five years from today, fans are definitely following the latest adventures with a close eye.

Twitter User Sandman_AP shared the details about Eiichiro Oda's involvement with this charitable initiative, drawing some of the most beloved characters from One Piece in an effort to help combat the coronavirus pandemic that has thrown a wrench into the entirety of 2020:

Today Oda and 2 Japanese idols named Takuya Kimura and Kazuya Kamenashi make a collaboration drawings for LINE stamp in "Johnny's Smile Up! Project". The project is supposed to be a donation for health care workers regarding COVID-19. Here is my translation of Oda’s comment.😋 pic.twitter.com/SweNnBRtN0 — sandman (@sandman_AP) August 27, 2020

With the Wano Arc entering into what is seemingly its final battle, as Luffy and the resistance finally bring the war directly to Kaido and his army of Beast Pirates, fans are wondering just what the future of One Piece will be following the battle and who will be left standing!

What do you think of this Eiichiro Oda art for charity? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.