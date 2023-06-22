One Piece Creator Claims One Netflix Scene is "Perfect"

One Piece might be a shonen series that features a protagonist with rubber powers as he encounters clown pirates, Cake Island residents, and dinosaurs, but the shonen series by Eiichiro Oda has become a fan-favorite for its heart. There are countless scenes in the One Piece series that have brought countless fans to tears, with one of the earliest helping to unite the Straw Hat Pirates in the search for their dreams. With the live-action Netflix series arriving on August 31st, one cast member stated that there is one particular scene that Eiichiro Oda considers "perfect".

Creator Eiichiro Oda has been working on the original One Piece manga series for over two decades at this point. In the manga community, the mangaka's work schedule has become a thing of legend as the artist has routinely stated that for many days, he spends every waking moment working on the Grand Line. The end is in sight for Oda however as the final saga is currently playing out in the pages of the manga, and Eiichiro has certainly earned his retirement whenever fans wave goodbye to Monkey D. Luffy and his crew. If the Wano Arc is any indication, Oda is looking to send off the series with a bang.

One Piece: The Perfect Scene

In a recent interview with the outlet, The Mary Sue, the actress portraying Nami, Emily Rudd, recently revealed that there was one scene specifically that Eiichiro Oda considered to be a perfect interpretation from the manga/anime to live-action. In watching the "Help Me" scene during the battle against the fish-man Arlong, Rudd stated that Oda considered the scene to be "perfect". In response to hearing this news, Rudd was in shock and stated, "I'm dead. Put me to rest. That's it. It's over."

The scene in question took place when Nami's backstory was revealed, showing how the early Straw Hat was under the thumb of Arlong thanks to him threatening to kill Nami's village. Forced to create maps for the fish-man, Luffy gives Nami his hat and ventures forth to beat down Arlong in one of the Straw Hat Captain's earliest major victories. Since the Netflix series will be adapting the East Blue Saga, this scene is sure to be a major one in the first season of the live-action One Piece.

