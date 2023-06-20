Netflix's One Piece: Check Out This Side-by-Side Comparison to the Anime

One Piece's live-action trailer arrived last week as one of the biggest reveals of Netflix's TUDUM event. Thanks to the love that anime fans in the world have for it, the upcoming series has a high bar to pass when it comes to placating many fans. Luckily, the creator of the series, Eiichiro Oda, is working as an Executive Producer on the series and it's clear from the footage that the show is taking more than a little influence from the original manga. Now, new threads are popping up comparing the two Straw Hat stories.

The upcoming series is slated to arrive on Netflix on August 31st, with all eight episodes of the first season of the live-action One Piece landing on that day. In numerous interviews and promotional material, it has been confirmed that the live-action series would be adapting the East Blue Saga, which sees Luffy first hitting the scene and assembling his crew in a bid to become the next king of the pirates. This means that the likes of Luffy, Sanji, Nami, Usopp, and Zoro will be riding aboard the Going Merry, but characters like Chopper and Franky will most likely be saved for future seasons if the show is renewed.

One Piece: Anime Vs Live Action

Thanks to Oda's influence on the live-action series, and the creative minds at Netflix being huge fans of the Grand Line, you can see locales that were taken directly from the original manga and anime. On top of the environments, numerous characters also look like the spitting image of their anime iterations. While more than a few changes were made when it comes to bringing the Straw Hat Pirates to life, we'll ultimately learn in August whether the changes were made for the better.

2023 has been a major year for all things One Piece, not just thanks to Netflix's upcoming adaptation, but also thanks in part to the manga and anime adaptation exploring some major moments. One Piece's manga is currently exploring the final saga of the series while the anime is currently looking to finish the War For Wano. With Gear Fifth's arrival on the small screen right around the corner, there are a lot of Straw Hat stories vying for your attention.

