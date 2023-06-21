Netflix's One Piece: Zoro Actor Says Eiichiro Oda Has Become the Cast's Dad

One Piece's first-ever live-action series will arrive on Netflix on August 31st. With the first five Straw Hat Pirates set to be introduced in the preliminary eight episodes of the series, the actors playing Luffy, Nami, Sanji, Usopp, and Zoro are taking the opportunity to share their thoughts on their roles and the series in general. The actor playing Roronoa Zoro, Mackenyu, recently joined a podcast to discuss Eiichiro Oda's role in the upcoming live-action adaptation and how the cast feels about him.

Mackenyu is no stranger to bringing anime to the real world. In the past, he has had roles in the Rurouni Kenshin film series, Fullmetal Alchemist films, Tokyo Ghoul S, and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable Chapter 1. Most recently, the young actor played a major role in Sony's Knights of The Zodiac, a movie that adapted the story of the shonen series, Saint Seiya. Having wielded a sword before in his roles, the latest trailer gives him the green hair and demeanor necessary to bring the Straw Hat Pirates' swordsman to life for the first time. Thanks to Eiichiro Oda's role as Executive Producer, it's clear that Mackenyu and his fellow cast members had the opportunity to interact with the creator of One Piece regularly.

(Photo: Netflix)

Mackenyu's Thoughts on Oda

On a recent podcast, Mackenyu discussed Oda's role as Executive Producer, sharing how both himself and the fellow actors who make up the Straw Hat Pirates, see One Piece's creator, "Whatever Oda-sensei wants for the show is what the fans want. So I'm sure they'll be happy. We only have 8 hours in the series. There'll be changes but they're necessary. We're very happy about that. He's like our dad."

Eiichiro Oda is an exceptionally busy creator, with his work schedule being considered legendary in the manga world. For over two decades, he has been creating Luffy and company's story in the Grand Line, and is currently working on the final arc of the long running shonen. Certainly, if there is an artist that has earned his eventual retirement, it's Eiichiro Oda.

Do you think the live-action One Piece will manage to hit the same heights as its source material? What has been your favorite live-action anime adaptation to date? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.

Via Sopitas