One Piece Anime Brings Yamato's Hybrid Form to Life

One Piece's anime is still deep in the battle for Wano Country, as the Straw Hat Pirates continue to contend with Kaido and his Beast Pirates in an effort to change the fate of the isolated nation. With Luffy taking a severe hit recently, Kaido's offspring, Yamamoto, is now facing down his father to attempt to hold back a Beast Pirate victory. In this new chapter of the War For Wano Arc, Yamamoto reveals a major ace up his sleeve in his hybrid wolf form.

Yamamoto has done a lot in his life to move away from the upbringing that his father Kaido had laid upon him during his early years, but thanks to the actions taken by the Beast Pirate Captain, the Wano resistance fighter stumbled upon the Inu Inu no Mi Devil Fruit. Ingesting the edible, Yamamoto has gained the power of the "Guardian Deity of Wano Country", allowing him to transform into a wolf-like form which we've seen in action in One Piece's latest episode. With Luffy down for the count, a lot of responsibility rests on Yamamoto's shoulders, and he's going to need all the power he can muster to stop his father from bringing this war to an end.

Yamamoto Oden

Of course, the big moment for One Piece is right around the corner where Monkey D. Luffy will access a new level of power in Gear Fifth. Surprisingly enough, the television series won't be the first time that we've seen the new form in the world of animation, as One Piece: Red gave us the briefest of glimpses into the power that grants Luffy the abilities of a living cartoon. Based on how Gear Fifth looked in the manga and the amazing output that Toei Animation has shared throughout the Wano Arc, Luffy's new form might look spectacular on the small screen.

In the Shonen's manga, the Final Arc is currently taking place, seeing the Straw Hat Pirates running into the, almost legendary, scientist known as Dr. Vegapunk. This storyline beginning in the anime will take some time, but the television series will have some big moments to adapt when it does.

