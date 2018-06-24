‘One Piece’ Creator Pays Tribute to Iconic Pro-Wrestler

Minoru Suzuki is celebrating 30 years in the wrestling industry with a huge “Great Pirate Festival” event (sporting a Jolly Roger as its logo) for his major anniversary, and fans have taken note of One Piece‘s series creator Eiichiro Oda’s cool tribute to him.

As spotted by Twitter user @hEnereyG, Eiichiro Oda is celebrating Suzuki’s landmark anniversary with a special artwork capturing Suzuki’s coolness.

Minoru Suzuki is a wrestling legend who’s still killing it 30 years into his career. At his big anniversary event, One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda drew this very cool tribute to the scariest heel ever pic.twitter.com/ut684ZTKGh — Henry Gilbert (@hEnereyG) June 23, 2018

This cool tribute makes a lot of sense given how far back Oda and Suzuki go. Suzuki is an openly avid fan of the series, and a personal friend of series creator Eiichiro Oda, and his anime fandom even extends to his work. He once voiced the character Minoru Kazeno in episode 336 of the One Piece anime, and his current theme “Kaze ni Nare” is sung by notable anime songstress Ayumi Nakamura.

One of the more notable aspects of his image are his wild haircuts, and for a while he was sporting Luffy’s Devil Fruit pattern on his head in his matches. But he unfortunately had to shave it after losing a hair vs. hair match at New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s Wrestle Kingdom 12 for the NEVER Openweight Championship.

