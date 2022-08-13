One Piece Creator Reveals His Plans Following Series Finale

Eiichiro Oda recently led fans of One Piece on a tour of his humble abode and the mangaka has recently taken the opportunity to reveal his future plans once the story of Luffy and his Straw Hat Pirates comes to an end. In previous interviews, the artist responsible for the world of the Grand Line stated that he is planning on three more years of stories for the Straw Hats, but now, Oda has taken the opportunity to share what he is looking to do once One Piece ends.

One Piece's manga first started in 1997 via Weekly Shonen Jump, and since its inception, Eiichiro Oda has been working to bring to life the story of the Straw Hats and Luffy's quest to become the king of the pirates. Oda's legendary work schedule, even for manga artists, was always something discussed amongst both creators and anime fan communities, with the artist even stating recently that he "only visits with his family around once a week" because it might make him feel too relaxed and take away his ability to draw manga. Needless to say, the level of commitment that Eiichiro has for his Shonen world cannot be overstated at this point.

In the recent interview which also featured a tour of Oda's home, the mangaka revealed that once the story of the Grand Line comes to an end, the One Piece creator is looking to travel every day, as the artist has been jealous of the many trips that his Straw Hat Pirates have gone on in past years.

The Final Arc of One Piece has yet to be brought to the anime adaptation proper, with the television series still focusing on the War For Wano Arc. While only a few chapters into what will, apparently, be the last journey of Luffy and his crew, it seems that the Thousand Sunny will be adding one new member in the form of Yamato, the offspring of the villainous Kaido who became a trusted ally during the Wano Arc. Needless to say, the Straw Hats will need all the help they can get for their final trip.

