One Piece Cliffhanger Outs The Straw Hat Crew's New Member

It's a poorly kept secret when it comes to who would be the next member of the Straw Hat Pirates following the conclusion of the Wano Arc in One Piece. While most readers and followers of the Shonen series have guessed it, the latest chapter of the manga has confirmed who will be joining Luffy and his crew during the Final Arc of the series. With Eiichiro Oda stating that the Final Arc will be the biggest to date, Luffy will need all the help he can get.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of One Piece's manga, Chapter 1056, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into spoiler territory.

There were certainly a number of characters to choose from when it came to which swashbucklers would be joining Luffy and his crew of Straw Hat Pirates, considering the War For Wano brought together countless heroes from within, and outside of, Wano Country. Of course, the clear front runner which fans were rooting for was Yamato, the offspring of the villainous Kaido who decided to take on the name of Kozuki Oden and seek to open the borders of the isolated nation.

With the threat of Admiral Ryokugyu neutralized at the moment thanks to the forces of Wano Country, Yamato confirms in the final pages of the recent installment that they will be joining the Straw Hat Pirates in an effort to follow in the footsteps of Oden, who had previously joined both Whitebeard and Gol D. Roger's crews. The last page of the recent manga chapter sees both Momonosuke and Kin'emon unable to locate Yamato, who declares their intentions:

"Well, I've made up my mind. Guess I'll go to Luffy and his crew! I'm going to live the way Kozuki Oden did!"

In a previous interview, Oda had stated that the mangaka is aiming to have three more years of stories before One Piece comes to an end, with the Final Arc sure to be the biggest saga of the series to date. While an ultimate villain hasn't been confirmed, it's clear that Luffy and his crew adding another member to the Thousand Sunny has come about at just the right time.

Are you hyped that Yamato is finally confirmed as being the latest addition to the Straw Hat Pirates?