One Piece Sets Up Luffy's Next Mission

One Piece is now setting the stage for the first real stage of the final saga of the series, and the first chapter of this new and final era is setting up Luffy for his next major mission across the seas. The Wano Country arc led to a huge amount of shake ups after Luffy and the others fought back against Kaido and Big Mom, but now the Straw Hats are heading out to a more uncertain seas than ever before. That means now Luffy has to get back on track in order to figure out exactly what he wants to do next.

Now that Luffy has officially been crowned one of the new Emperors of the sea, the final race for the One Piece treasure itself is on. Luffy and the Straw Hats need to find the final pieces to the overall puzzle, discover more of the Road Poneglyphs, and there's one other major mystery that Eustass Kid and Trafalgar Law have discovered that Luffy has yet to. Apparently part of their major next mission for the journey ahead is getting to the bottom of what "finding the man with the burn scar" really means.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 1056 of One Piece picks up a few days after the Akazaya Nine and Momonosuke were able to fight off Admiral Ryokugyu off of Wano's shores, and that means Luffy and the Straw Hats have properly healed enough and are ready to sail back out into the seas. It's then revealed that Law and Kid's crews also decided to depart from Wano on the same day, and thus the three of them argue about which of the three directions from their current Log Pose to follow. Law picks Northeast, Kid ends up getting his choice of East, and Luffy ends up with Southeast.

Kid and Law then talk about the final fight for the One Piece treasure, and it's here that they end up dropping hints about "finding the man with the burn scar." Not even Nico Robin knows what this is, so this will be Luffy's first major mission following Wano. Yes he's in a race with everyone else to get to the final island, but first he needs to figure out what this major clue means for the rest of the seas. It's just a matter of seeing who gets there first! What do you think of Luffy's next mission so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!