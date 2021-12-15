One Piece Creator Pens Special Sketch for Jump Festa

Eiichiro Oda has been working on the story of Luffy attempting to become the next king of the pirates for decades, currently telling the dynamic story of the War For Wano Arc which has been one of the biggest battles that the Straw Hat Pirates have ever been a part of. Now, with the major anime event Jump Festa only a few days away, the mangaka responsible for the world of the Grand Line has shared a new One Piece sketch to celebrate the annual celebration of Shonen that will have plenty of surprises in store for anime fans.

One Piece first premiered in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997, telling the story of Monkey D. Luffy as he assembles a ragtag team of swashbucklers to help him become king of the pirates and make the world a better place. With both the anime and the manga currently telling the story of Luffy and company facing down Kaido and his Beast Pirates in the isolated nation known as Wano, Jump Festa will most likely revolve around news of this massive battle that is slated to change the world of the Grand Line forever regardless of who claims victory.

Twitter User Soul_StormOP shared the new sketch of Monkey D. Luffy by Eiichiro Oda for this year’s Jump Festa, showing off the captain of the Straw Hats’ new fit wherein the rubber pirate sports a dashing cape as he hurls out devastating attacks thanks to the power of his Devil Fruit:

One Piece isn’t the only anime franchise that is arriving at this year’s Jump Festa, with the likes of Dragon Ball Super, Chainsaw Man, Spy x Family, Bleach, and many others set to reveal new tidbits about the future of their respective series. One Piece recently celebrated a milestone in both its anime and manga, with its one-thousandth episode and one-thousandth chapter respectively, proving that Eiichiro Oda’s franchise has hit levels that few other anime have. While rumors of what One Piece will reveal during this year’s Jump Festa are few and far between, the Shonen franchise has a new movie on the way that certainly has grabbed fans’ attention.

