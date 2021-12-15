Chainsaw Man’s Anime Has Some Big Rumors Out Ahead of Jump Festa

This year’s Jump Festa is jam-packed with some major anime series that are set to reveal future plans for their stories, and it seems that the world of Chainsaw Man will be no different from its fellow Weekly Shonen Jump entries. With the anime event only a few days away, rumors are beginning to swirl about the story of Denji and his fellow devil hunters and the possibility that new tidbits are set to drop about Chainsaw Man‘s anime and sequel manga series.

If you’re unfamiliar with Chainsaw Man, the manga first hit the scene thanks to mangaka Tatsuki Fujimoto in 2018 in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump, telling the story of a young vagabond who is working for the Yakuza in order to get three square meals a day and a roof over his head. Learning that his beloved dog Pochita is in fact the Chainsaw Devil, Denji’s life is saved by his best friend, transforming him into the Chainsaw Man and setting him on a path of carving his way through the supernatural monstrosities of his world.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Twitter Outlet Manga Mogura RE stated that Chainsaw Man will “have a big announcement on the Jump Festa Stage on December 8th,” though was tight-lipped regarding whether this announcement will revolve around the upcoming anime adaptation or the return of the manga series for its second chapter.

While Chainsaw Man will certainly have a big role at this year’s Jump Festa, there are plenty of other franchises that are also vying for the spotlight, including Dragon Ball Super, Spy x Family, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Jujutsu Kaisen, One Piece, and plenty more. With Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero already releasing a new poster and plenty of mangaka sharing artwork to help celebrate the massive anime occasion, Chainsaw Man might have some strong competition but there are still plenty of fans that are crossing their fingers for some serious information drops about one of the biggest stories in Shonen Jump released recently.

What do you think will be confirmed at Jump Festa with regards to Chainsaw Man? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Denji and his fellow devil hunters.