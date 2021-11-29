One Piece Shares Details for New Opening Theme

One Piece has shared the first details for its next big opening theme! Now that the anime has officially crossed the impressive milestone of 1,000 episodes, it’s time to look ahead to the future for what is coming next as the Wano Country arc continues. The current opening theme has been with the series for over 60 episodes at this point (outside of that cool remake of the first opening theme sequence for the 1000th episode celebration), and fans have been wondering when to expect the next opening theme for the latter half of the War on Onigashima.

The official Twitter account for the series revealed just that as One Piece has shared the first details for the next opening theme. Titled “Paint,” it will be performed by rock group “I Don’t Like Mondays” and will be debuting with the January 9th episode of the anime. It’s currently unclear as to which episode this will actually be as there needs to be an account for potential holiday breaks and the like heading into the final weeks of the year, but it’s certainly going to be a big way to kick off 2022 for the anime.

This will mark the 24th opening theme for the anime’s 1000 episodes thus far, and will be following “Dreamin On” which has been marking the second phase of the Wano Country arc. It originally debuted with a tease of what was to come for that eventual battle on Onigashima, but now that the anime has reached this battle officially this opening is outdated (even after its update). That makes the next opening all the more exciting as it depends on whether or not Toei Animation will use the opportunity to showcase much of what’s to come next.

The final phase of the War on Onigashima is kicking into gear in the manga, and there are some choice scenes that fans can’t wait to see animated. A way to bring even more excitement to this would be to show off much of it with the new opening theme sequence, but we won’t get to see what that’s like until what is likely the first episode airing in 2022. But what do you think? Are you ready for One Piece to bring in a new opening? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!