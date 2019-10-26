One Piece Fan Reveals Impressive New Nike Sneakers

With so much coming out from the popular pirate franchise of One Piece, it’s not a big surprise that fans would be working harder than ever to produce works of art that honor Monkey D. Luffy and his Straw Hat Pirates. Whether through fan art, cosplay, or individual customized merchandising, the world of the Grand Line manages to find its way into numerous places outside of the mediums of anime and manga. Now, one fan of the Straw Hats has decided to take blend the world of Gol D. Roger’s treasure with that of Nike to create some seriously sick Nike kicks.

Reddit User and Artist CoolSTO66 shared two sets of shoes that honor both Monkey D. Luffy and his flame wielding brother Ace in customized Nike that look good enough to make you believe that they’ll be hitting store shelves just in time for the holidays:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The current storyline of One Piece, the Wano Country Arc, has done a fantastic job of not only integrating both Luffy’s Fourth Gear form, but Luffy’s deceased brother as well! When Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates first arrived at Wano, they learned that Ace, the fire manipulating pirate who also was Monkey’s brother, had been to the country earlier in his life. Promising to free the inhabitants and turn the fortunes of Wano around, Ace was never able to help them fully, having died protecting Luffy.

Learning of his promise, Luffy is attempting to help out the isolationist nation that is under siege thanks to corruption and, more specifically, the villain Kaido and his Beast Pirates! Certainly Monkey will need the power of Fourth Gear, along with his recent training, to stand a chance in surviving the upcoming war with both Kaido and his recent ally, Big Mom.

Would you buy these One Piece shoes if they were available at stores? What other Straw Hats would you like to see get their own custom Nike sneakers? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Grand Line!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.