One Piece Anime Wraps Wano Island Saga After 4 Years

One Piece has done it, guys. It has been four years, but at long last, the anime has brought its Wano Country saga to a close. The epic quest to free Wano is over, and now the One Piece fandom is sounding off on what might be the best shonen anime saga of all time.

As you can see in the slides below, the Wano Country saga has earned little else but praise since it began. One Piece kickstarted the story with its first arc way back in 2019. Now, that story has come to a close at the end of 2023 with the Straw Hat Crew leaving the island nation victorious.

Of course, even novice One Piece fans have surely heard about Wano's excellence. Toei Animation did not hold back with this saga, and its team of animators showed up week after week. With few hiccups on hand, One Piece's Wano Country saga was filled with impressive animation and some of Luffy's greatest fights to date. And now, this saga is ready to rope in the manga's final act.

If you are not caught up with One Piece, you can find the show streaming easily enough. The series can be binged through Hulu, Funimation, and Crunchyroll. So for those wanting more information on One Piece, you can read its official synopsis below:

"As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer "Red-Haired" Shanks. But Luffy's life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber...at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure...one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."

