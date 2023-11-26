One Piece Anime Wraps Wano Island Saga After 4 Years
After 4 years, the One Piece anime has brought its Wano Country saga to an end.
One Piece has done it, guys. It has been four years, but at long last, the anime has brought its Wano Country saga to a close. The epic quest to free Wano is over, and now the One Piece fandom is sounding off on what might be the best shonen anime saga of all time.
As you can see in the slides below, the Wano Country saga has earned little else but praise since it began. One Piece kickstarted the story with its first arc way back in 2019. Now, that story has come to a close at the end of 2023 with the Straw Hat Crew leaving the island nation victorious.
Of course, even novice One Piece fans have surely heard about Wano's excellence. Toei Animation did not hold back with this saga, and its team of animators showed up week after week. With few hiccups on hand, One Piece's Wano Country saga was filled with impressive animation and some of Luffy's greatest fights to date. And now, this saga is ready to rope in the manga's final act.
If you are not caught up with One Piece, you can find the show streaming easily enough. The series can be binged through Hulu, Funimation, and Crunchyroll. So for those wanting more information on One Piece, you can read its official synopsis below:
"As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer "Red-Haired" Shanks. But Luffy's life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber...at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure...one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."
How do you think the One Piece anime handled its Wano Country saga? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!
Smiling Too Hard
The ending of Wano was perfect.
I couldn't stop smiling, ending as an epic tale with a song and a closing curtain.
Beautiful. pic.twitter.com/HQIuA2l2dC— José B. Rebolledo (Training arc) (@Pandaandwolf) November 26, 2023
So Long, Farewell
So long, Wano. pic.twitter.com/aN4HEu7V2E— One Piece (@OnePieceAnime) November 25, 2023
A Solid 10
Now that wano has ended in the anime it is easily the best adaptation for an anime arc ever man pic.twitter.com/66iB8jq7GP— Johnny (@JohnnySpittin) November 26, 2023
Applause! Applause!
One Piece fans around the world thanking the anime staff for their efforts and success in the 4 years of the Wano arc pic.twitter.com/RXBeWQum6D— 🇧🇷 (@Hatchofly_) November 26, 2023
See You Later
Goodbye Wano pic.twitter.com/iDGgNJjAsf— Jason Klum (@PokemanZ0N6) November 26, 2023
A Perfect End
The end of Wano Arc… pic.twitter.com/EF2Sj0vrBa— One Piece Perfect Shots (@OpPerfectShots_) November 26, 2023
How Many Episodes??
From episode 890 to 1085, July 9th 2019 to November 25th 2023, the Wano Country Arc is OFFICIALLY OVER!! #ONEPIECE pic.twitter.com/5Yh909Vtmq— Christopher aka T͟hē King Of Lightning (@KingOfLighting) November 26, 2023
The Anime Is Done
After over 4 years of serialization and 195 episodes, the Wano Country Arc has ended in the anime! #OnePiece pic.twitter.com/rSIF5kULf7— Artur – Library of Ohara (@newworldartur) November 26, 2023
Hiccups or Not
Finished Wano (anime adaptation) – 9.5/10 ✅— ⚡️ Soulstorm ⚡️ (@Soul_StormOP) November 26, 2023
After 4 long years it finally comes to an end. There were a couple hiccups on the way and the pacing may not be the best sometimes but Toei’s Wano is one of the best adaptations of an arc I’ve ever experienced
There’s only so much… pic.twitter.com/BVLhqgS8Gn
The Countdown Begins
WANO ARC HAS ENDED!
▪︎ A period of 4 years, 4 months and 20 days from the start! pic.twitter.com/GMNuRWUbFZ— ONE PIECE (ワンピース) Spoilers (@OP_SPOILERS2023) November 26, 2023