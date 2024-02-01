One Piece Cosplay Highlights Robin's Egghead Arc Makeover

One Piece's anime is now working its way through the Egghead Arc, and one awesome cosplay is helping to hype up Nico Robin's big makeover for the new arc! After finally wrapping the monumental Wano Country arc last year after four years worth of anime episodes, One Piece is now working its way through the first major arc of the Final Saga for Eiichiro Oda's original manga series. Luffy and the Straw Hats have crash landed on their first major island following the end of Wano, and it turned out to be the location of Dr. Vegapunk's mysterious island laboratory.

As fans have seen with the latest few episodes of the anime, this new One Piece arc will be like the others before and give the Straw Hats a new look for their latest island adventure. Luffy, Chopper, and Jimbei had their makeovers prominently featured in the latest episode of the series, but it won't be long before the rest of the crew gets their updated looks as well. Getting fans ready for Robin's makeover for the arc is artist swimangieswim on TikTok who has brought Robin's Egghead look to life with some on point cosplay on TikTok! Check it out:

How to Watch One Piece: Egghead Arc

One Piece: Egghead Arc is the first step in the Final Saga of Eiichiro Oda's original series overall, so now is the best time to catch up! You can find the newest episodes of the One Piece anime now streaming with Crunchyroll and Netflix as the Egghead Arc continues for the next few months. This new arc also introduces a new slate of characters with Dr. Vegapunk's introduction as well and bringing them to life are the likes of Yohei Tadano as Dr. Vegapunk, Shuhei Sakaguchi as Shaka, Aya Hirano as Lilith, Ryoko Shiraishi as Edison, Tokuyoshi Kawashima as Pythagoras, Kaede Hondo as Atlas Mutsumi Tamura as York.

If you wanted to go back and check out One Piece from the very beginning (along with various OVAs, movies, and other specials) you can find the entire back catalog streaming with Crunchyroll in Japanese and English language dubbed audio. You can also find the newest chapters of the One Piece manga (with the three most recent chapters being available for free) with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library.

Where does Robin's new look rank among your favorite Robin makeovers in One Piece overall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!