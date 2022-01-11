One Piece Shares Preview for Episode 1006: Watch

One Piece has released the preview for the anime’s next big episode! The anime kicked off its run of episodes for the year with a brand new opening theme sequence teasing what fans will be seeing through the rest of 2022, and that’s why each new episode is even more exciting than before. The fights across Onigashima are now breaking out in full as Luffy and the Straw Hats are fully diving into the war against Kaido and Big Mom’s crews. As for the next episode, it seems that the next phase of the fight is kicking in as well.

The most recent episode of the series continued the chaos of the dance floor on Onigashima as Queen began to fire a set of super poisonous rounds into the crowd and infecting his own crew members along with the rebel samurai. They began to become dangerously infectious Ice Oni zombies, and Chopper took offense to this as a medical professional. By the looks of the preview for the next episode, Chopper will be turning his attention to Queen next as he tries to take on such wild science. Check out the preview for One Piece Episode 1006 below as released by Toei Animation:

Episode 1006 of One Piece is titled “I Won’t Forgive Him! Chopper’s Determination!,” and as the title of the episode suggests, it will largely be focusing on Chopper as he more closely examines Queen’s deadly plague. The more exciting aspect of the preview, however, is that Chopper and Queen’s conflict is far from the only thing going on. As seen through the warring episodes thus far, the anime has had to juggle quite a lot as there are notable battles breaking out all through Onigashima featuring fights fans really want to see go down.

It seems we’ll be getting an update on Shinobu and Momonosuke next as they continue to run through the island and evade capture, and Usopp and Nami will be getting into a fight with the Tobi Roppo siblings Ulti and Page-One once more. This means there is quite a lot to look forward to in just this next episode alone, so fans will definitely want to check in and see what happens in the war next!

But what do you think? How are you liking One Piece's War on Onigashima so far? What are you hoping to see in the anime this year?