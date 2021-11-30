One Piece Releases Episode 1002 Preview: Watch

One Piece has released the preview for Episode 1,002 of the anime! Now that the anime has crossed over its impressive 1000th episode milestone, the stage has been set for the potential next 1000 episodes as the series continues working its way through the War on Onigashima. The recent string of episodes have officially kicked off this final war for Wano Country in full, and following the Straw Hat crew reuniting in the middle of the battlefield, they are now going to separate once more as they take on their respective opponents.

The newest episode of the series kicked things off explosively with Luffy’s return to the fray, and the other Straw Hats will be making their moves with the coming episodes. By the first look at Episode 1002 with its preview, it seems Nami will be the next one stepping up to the plate as she comes face to face with a member of the Tobi Roppo, Ulti, who we have already seen in action so far. It’s going to be a tough fight for Nami, and you can get an idea of how it starts with the preview released by Toei Animation below:

Episode 1002 of the series is titled “A New Rivalry! Nami and Ulti!” and as the title suggests, Nami will be squaring off against Ulti next. But as the preview also shows, she’s not alone as she will be teaming up with Usopp as the two of them fight against both of the siblings, Ulti and Page-One. Nami and Usopp can be one of the funnest pairings of the Straw Hat crew, but it’s been a long time since we have seen the two not only share the screen but work with one another in such a major capacity.

That's the biggest draw of the fight to come, and the anime is likely going to amp this up even more as the two of them try and struggle against both Ulti and Page-One while the much stronger members of the crew are taking on even stronger members of the Tobi Roppo and beyond in the coming episodes.