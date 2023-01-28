One Piece: Red Ends Theatrical Run With Special Poster

One Piece Film: Red has officially ended its run in theaters throughout Japan and the rest of the world with a special new poster! One Piece's newest feature film might have wrapped up its international run through theaters last year, but the newest movie has been such a success for Toei Animation in Japan that it's been sticking around through theaters even to this year. Celebrating with one final month's run through theaters in Japan to cap off its highly successful release, One Piece Film: Red is now officially wrapped up as it gets ready for its home media releases.

Following its massive success last year, One Piece Film: Red announced it was going to be running for a few more weeks as the feature film is now wrapping up its run in Japan as of January 29th. To help celebrate the end of the run, the staff behind the series opened up for fan art from fans at home and combined all of their efforts for a special new poster for the movie you can check out in full below. It just goes to show the impact of the movie too:

Directed by Code Geass franchise director Goro Taniguchi, written by One Piece: Gold writer Tsutomu Kuroiwa, and with original series creator Eiichiro Oda as creative producer, One Piece Film: Red wrapped up its run through theaters in Japan, and that means it won't be too much longer before it kicks off its home media release throughout the world later this year as well. As for the film's story, it's teased by Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment as such:

"Uta —the most beloved singer in the world. Renowned for concealing her own identity when performing, her voice has come to be described as "otherworldly." Now, for the first time ever, Uta will reveal herself to the world at a live concert. As the venue fills with all kinds of Uta fans —excited pirates, the Navy watching closely, and the Straw Hats led by Luffy who simply came to enjoy her sonorous performance —the voice that the whole world has been waiting for is about to resound. The story begins with the shocking fact that she is Shanks' daughter."

