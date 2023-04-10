One Piece Cosplay Highlights Kaido's Power

Kaido is currently tearing through Luffy and the Straw Hats in the latest One Piece episodes working their way through the climax of the Wano Country arc right now, and one awesome cosplay is showing the terrifying Emperor some major love by highlighting Kaido's power! The Wano Country arc has been one of the biggest and most chaotic arcs of Eiichiro Oda's One Piece manga to date, and the anime has only taken that further as it adapts some of the biggest fights and moments in the series thus far. But it still has quite a lot left to explore.

As the One Piece anime continues adapting the climax of the Wano Country arc, Kaido is seemingly only getting more fearsome as Luffy and the others' efforts have proven to be in vain up until this point. Kaido's going down as one of the strongest foes in the series ever if this continues, and one awesome cosplay from artist thechrissymourns on TikTok is showing off why with a cooler take on the Emperor than fans might be ready for. Check it out below:

One Piece: How to Catch Up With the Manga and Anime

The One Piece anime and manga are both well over 1000 entries each at the time of this writing, so that means there is plenty of ground to cover for fans looking to jump into the experience for the first time. There are great ways to do so regardless of whether you want to check out the manga or anime too. If you wanted to read the One Piece manga, you can now find its entire run (with the three most recent chapters completely for free) through Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library.

As for the One Piece anime, you can now stream it with Crunchyroll together with many of the specials and other extras released over the years. They tease the One Piece anime as such, "Monkey. D. Luffy refuses to let anyone or anything stand in the way of his quest to become the king of all pirates. With a course charted for the treacherous waters of the Grand Line and beyond, this is one captain who'll never give up until he's claimed the greatest treasure on Earth: the Legendary One Piece!"

Where does Kaido rank among your favorite One Piece villains so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!