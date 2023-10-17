One Piece Episode 1080 Promo Released

One Piece's Wano Country arc has reached its final moments as Luffy and the Straw Hats have finally started to celebrate their big victory over Kaido and Big Mom, and the anime is showing off the first look at what's coming next with the promo for Episode 1080! One Piece's anime has been working its way through the final moments of the Wano Country arc as Luffy and the others have begun the long road to recovery after making it through the toughest fight in their adventure so far. But it's going to make some big changes in the rest of the world.

The newest episode of One Piece teased that while Luffy and the others are getting ready to party, news of their victory has already reached the outside world and the Marines are making their move on Wano as a result. It's teased that there will be some brand new Emperors of the Sea crowned following the fights at Wano, but there's also a lot that fans don't know about the outside seas. This begins with One Piece Episode 1080, and you can check out the promo below:

How to Watch One Piece Episode 1080

One Piece Episode 1080 is titled "A Celebration Banquet! The New Emperors of the Sea!" and the promo for the episode teases it as such, "The long-awaited dawn excites the people and toast-making cheers are heard throughout the land of Wano. As the winds of the times blow violently, news of the defeat of the Emperors of the Sea sweeps across the sea. The names of Luffy and the other Captains gain prominence in the world along with some new stars!" One Piece Episode 1080 will be premiering in Japan on Saturday, October 21st, and will be available for streaming with Crunchyroll following its debut overseas.

If you wanted to catch up before the Wano Country arc now that the anime has entered its final moments, you can stream the entire series so far (along with an available English dub, specials, and movies) with Crunchyroll. They tease the One Piece anime as such, "Monkey D. Luffy refuses to let anyone or anything stand in the way of his quest to become the king of all pirates. With a course charted for the treacherous waters of the Grand Line and beyond, this is one captain who'll never give up until he's claimed the greatest treasure on Earth: the Legendary One Piece!"

