One Piece Episode 1084 Promo Released

One Piece's anime is gearing up for the end of the Wano Country arc as it has entered its final moments, and fans have gotten the first look at what's coming next with the promo for Episode 1084! One Piece's anime has already set the stage for its take on the Final Saga of Eiichiro Oda's original manga series, and this means that it's time for Luffy and the Straw Hats to leave Wano Country's shores. But the anime's taking its time to truly absorb everything that's happened in the arc over the course of the last few years.

As Luffy and the Straw Hats gear up to officially leave, it's time to fully say goodbye to everyone they have met on Wano. It's been four years for the arc in the anime, and the next episode of the series seems to be an original addition to the series as it allows Luffy and the others some time to get their final goodbyes. It seems like it's going to be a fairly emotional episode too with the promo for One Piece Episode 1084 that you can check out in action below.

How to Watch One Piece Episode 1084

One Piece Episode 1084 is titled "Time to Depart – The Land of Wano and the Straw Hats" and the promo for the episode teases it as such, An as-yet untold story from before the Straw Hats' departure! The extermination of Kaido, which started with one bowl of rice, came to an end, and Luffy and Otama eat warm, but sad red-bean soup together. What will be their last words to each other? One Piece Episode 1084 will be premiering in Japan on Sunday, November 19th (Saturday, November 18th internationally), and will be available for streaming with Crunchyroll following its debut overseas.

If you wanted to catch up with the One Piece anime before Wano arc fully ends, you can stream the entire series (along with an available English dub, specials, and movies) with Crunchyroll. They tease the One Piece anime as such, "Monkey D. Luffy refuses to let anyone or anything stand in the way of his quest to become the king of all pirates. With a course charted for the treacherous waters of the Grand Line and beyond, this is one captain who'll never give up until he's claimed the greatest treasure on Earth: the Legendary One Piece!"

