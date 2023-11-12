One Piece Anime Reveals Start Date for Future Island Arc

One Piece's anime has been working through the final steps of the Wano Country arc with the latest episodes, and the anime is already preparing for what's next with the start date for the Future Island arc! One Piece's Wano Country arc will be rounding out four years of its run with the anime very soon, and Luffy and the Straw Hats are starting to get hints of just how much the world outside of the isolated has changed ever since they got to Wano's shores. Soon fans will get to see all of this chaos unfold as well.

One Piece's anime is gearing up to leave Wano's shores and kick off the Future Island arc (otherwise known as the Egghead arc due to it being the name of Dr. Vegapunk's island laboratory), and recent listings for the future of the series (as spotted by @OnePiecePodcast on X) have revealed that the new arc will begin with Episode 1086 of the anime airing on December 3rd in Japan (and December 2nd in other territories). Which means it won't be too much longer until the Final Saga begins!

(Photo: Toei Animation)

What's Next for One Piece?

The Future Island arc is an incredibly important piece of One Piece's future as it is the first official arc within the Final Saga of Eiichiro Oda's original manga series. This arc is still playing out its events within the latest chapters of the manga itself, and it has already made some massive reveals about some of the big secrets the series has been hiding for a long time. It's certainly feeling like the grand finale is closing in as everyone heads towards the One Piece itself.

If you wanted to catch up with the One Piece anime before it starts its take on the Final Saga of Eiichiro Oda's original manga, you can stream the entire series (along with an available English dub, specials, and movies) with Crunchyroll. They tease the One Piece anime as such, "Monkey D. Luffy refuses to let anyone or anything stand in the way of his quest to become the king of all pirates. With a course charted for the treacherous waters of the Grand Line and beyond, this is one captain who'll never give up until he's claimed the greatest treasure on Earth: the Legendary One Piece!"

Are you excited for the anime to start One Piece's next arc?