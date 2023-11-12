One Piece Anime Makes Big Change to Episode Release Schedule

One Piece's anime is gearing up for the end of the Wano Country arc, and the series is getting ready for its next era by making a big change to its release schedule outside of Japan! One Piece has reached the final moments of the Wano Country arc as each new episode of the series gets Luffy and the others ready to leave the shores of the isolated country. But as the anime sets the stage for what's coming next in Eiichiro Oda's original manga series, the anime is actually going to be releasing a bit earlier for fans outside of Japan.

Premiering in Japan every Sunday morning, the anime's schedule means that it releases in the United States on Saturday evening. But as announced by the official X (formerly known as Twitter) account behind the One Piece anime, One Piece will now be premiering each of its episodes at 6PM PT instead of the much later premiere time than it had previously. The Daylight Savings time changes means it releases an hour earlier outside of Japan, so fans will get to enjoy each episode that much sooner than expected!

Moving forward, One Piece episodes will launch at a new time of 6 PM PT. Please look forward to tonight's episode! — One Piece (@OnePieceAnime) November 11, 2023

How to Watch One Piece

If you wanted to catch up with the One Piece anime before it starts its take on the Final Saga of Eiichiro Oda's original manga (which will be happening within the next few episodes considering everything that's been going on in the latest episodes), you can stream the entire series (along with an available English dub, specials, and movies) with Crunchyroll. They tease the One Piece anime as such:

"Monkey D. Luffy refuses to let anyone or anything stand in the way of his quest to become the king of all pirates. With a course charted for the treacherous waters of the Grand Line and beyond, this is one captain who'll never give up until he's claimed the greatest treasure on Earth: the Legendary One Piece!" As for the One Piece manga, you can read ahead with the three most recent chapters being available for free (and the rest of the series with a paid subscription) with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library.

