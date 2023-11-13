One Piece is gearing up to kick off the next era of the anime after the Wano Country arc, and the newest episode of the series has dropped a mysterious new clue about the One Piece itself as Luffy and the Straw Hats need to find the "Man with the Burn Scar." One Piece's anime is rounding out the final moments of the Wano Country arc with its latest episodes as Luffy and the Straw Hats prepare to leave its shores and head back out into the chaos of the open seas. But things have changed since they have been on the island.

While Luffy has helped to change the world in a significant way by defeating Kaido and becoming a new Emperor of the Sea, things have been changing dramatically in the rest of the seas even more so as Luffy is about to find out soon enough. As he prepares to make more of his final journey towards the One Piece itself, it seems the Straw Hats are still missing a vital clue that will eventually help them eventually make their way to Laugh Tale.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

One Piece: Who Is The Man With the Burn Scar?

One Piece Episode 1083 sees Luffy arguing with Law and Kid about which direction to take their ships in next as they are all preparing to leave Wano at the same time, and the three of them realize that they will soon become enemies once more. Law gives Kid a copy of the Road Ponegliff that Kaido had as he believes Kid earned that as well, and each Captain realizes that they'll now begin hunting for the One Piece in full. It's here when Kid mentions that to do so they'll need to "find the man with the burn scar."

Kid and Law refuse to elaborate about what this means as Luffy's curious, but it seems like it's going to be the major clue in order to get one step closer to the One Piece itself. Thankfully, Robin was able to notice that Law seemed to be hiding something about this mysterious man and that means while Luffy might be focused on other things, one member of the Straw Hats will be clued into this mystery moving forward.

Are you excited to see Luffy and the Straw Hats moving towards the One Piece in full after Wano? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!