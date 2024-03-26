One Piece Episode 1099 Promo Released

One Piece has reached a new phase of the Egghead Arc, and the promo for Episode 1099 is teasing just how intense things are going to get in the anime! One Piece is currently working through the set up for the Egghead Arc as Luffy and the Straw Hats have been learning more about what the mysterious Dr. Vegapunk is after, and it seems like it's time for all of the stuff to hit the fan as Vegapunk revealed that the government is likely after him thanks to how much he's learned about the Void Century and the hidden past of the world.

The previous episode of One Piece revealed that Dr. Vegapunk was hoping to help the world with all of his technological advancements, but even he had no idea how an ancient machine from hundreds of years ago operated. Looking into this past of the machine, Vegapunk explained that he learned much more than he was supposed to. Now the government has sent Rob Lucci and the members of CP-0 to take him out much like Ohara was destroyed all those years ago. Check out the promo for One Piece Episode 1099 below:

How to Watch One Piece Episode 1099

One Piece Episode 1099 is titled "Preparations for Interception! Rob Lucci Strikes!" and the promo for the episode teases it as such, "CP-0 makes a forced landing at Egghead. Fabriophase is confounded by the arrival of the ruthless Massacre Weapon, Rob Lucci, and his team! To protect the people trembling in fear, Atlas now confronts the enemies with her huge, raging fists!" Premiering in Japan on Sunday, March 31st (and Saturday, March 30th internationally), One Piece Episode 1099 will be streaming with both Crunchyroll and Netflix.

If you wanted to go back and check out more of the One Piece anime from the very beginning (along with various OVAs, movies, and other specials) you can find the entire back catalog streaming with Crunchyroll in Japanese and English language dubbed audio. You can also find the newest chapters of the One Piece manga (with the three most recent chapters being available for free) with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library if you wanted to read ahead for what's coming next in the Egghead Arc.

What are you hoping to see in One Piece's next episode? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!