‘One Piece’ Preview Finally Introduces Katakuri

Episode 824 of One Piece finally accomplished some major events that fans of the manga series have wanted to see in the anime for quite some time. Not only has it officially reunited Sanji with Luffy after Luffy fought through an army to get back to him, but it has finally revealed a look a huge upcoming villain.

The preview for Episode 825 not only teases more of Sanji and Luffy’s tearful and emotional reunion, the sight of Luffy in distress has done a ton to make fans of the series cry, but at the end reveals the One Billion Belly bounty pirate, Charlotte Katakuri.

When Charlotte Katakuri shows up in the One Piece anime, he will be voiced by Tomokazu Sugita. Sugita’s most known by anime fans for his long-running voice role in Gintama as Gintoki Sakata, but has had major roles in many fans’ favorites like JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure and The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya.

Why should you be excited for Katakuri? Katakuri is the second son and third child of the Charlotte Family, and is one of the Three Sweet Commanders (along with Smoothie and Cracker). Most know for his One Billion Belly bounty, he is extremely strong and can even use his haki to look a few seconds into the future and predict the actions of his opponents. His Devil Fruit power is even comprable to Luffy’s as his Mochi Mochi fruit allows his body to absorb all sorts of attacks and put his opponents in sticky predicaments. He plays a big role in the later parts of the Whole Cake Island arc.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

Eiichiro Oda also revealed some upcoming news for One Piece‘s future at Jump Festa 2018. Not only will the manga see Wano sooner rather than later, the next villain of the series is “one of the legends which lurks in the One Piece world. The greatest enemy ever for Straw Hats will hinder their way…Can you believe Marineford Summit War will look ‘cute’ compared to that?”

One Piece is currently in the middle of the “Whole Cake Island” arc and is now streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW.