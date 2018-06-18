‘One Piece’ Preview Teases Major Disaster

The latest episode of One Piece saw Big Mom antagonize Luffy directly, leading to him challenging her to a fist fight in Gear Fourth form. When Luffy is distracted, Caesar, Bege and the Straw Hats find that escaping the tea party isn’t easy even with the help of the Germa 66.

While things looked bleak at the end of the episode, it’s about to get much bleaker as the preview for Episode 842 of the series is teasing “an unexpected disaster.”

The preview teases more of the Vinsmoke Family fighting with Big Mom’s family as seen in the last few episodes of the series, but among the clips is a tease that “an unexpected disaster” will occur as the escape attempt reaches its climax. Things are looking especially bad for Luffy as the preview shows that he’s still zonked out after having his stamina drained by Gear Fourth.

What makes matters worse is the title of the episode, “The Execution Begins! Luffy’s Alliance Forces Are Annihilated?!” which, of course, does not bode well for the Straw Hats’ escape either. This will definitely leave fans guessing as to what the “unexpected disaster” will be.

