‘One Piece’ Preview Teases Big Mom’s New Form

One Piece‘s Whole Cake Island has debuted brand new forms and abilities for several of the characters so far, but now Big Mom is about to undergo a transformation of her own as well.

By the looks of the preview for Episode 863 of the series, Big Mom is about to get a lot skinnier, and a lot fiercer.

Episode 863 of the series is titled “Break Through! The Straw Hats’ Mighty Sea Battle!” and the preview for the episode follows up on the trouble from the latest. As Carrot nears the time limit of her Sulong transformation, the other Straw Hats are going to have to fend off Big Mom for as long as they can.

This doesn’t seem to go well as the preview teases an “evolution” for the powerful Yonko, and it seems like she’s been suffering from hunger. The hunger itself has eaten away at her body, leaving her with a much thinner physique than fans have seen. There was a brief flashback to her younger self in an earlier episode that matched this physique, but this transformation is frightening.

Her hair is entirely aflame, and what’s worse is that it seems like Big Mom has made her way onto the Thousand Sunny. They have been successful at keeping her at bay so far, but now that they have been cornered they have no choice but to fight her directly. Though fans of the manga remember one of the teases during the new opening theme sequence teases just where this fight with Big Mom is going to go.

This is yet another powerful transformation in this arc, but there’s still one major one fans are waiting for as the Whole Cake Island arc continues. Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold.

Oda revealed that he was about 80-percent done with the manga at this point with the Wano arc, fans are worried that the series may be coming to an end sooner than they thought. But it wouldn’t be wrong to infer that the ending will most likely still be years away given how much of the world there is to explore and just how well it’s selling week to week.