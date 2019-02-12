‘One Piece’ Teaser Reveals Sanji’s Daring Rescue

One Piece‘s Whole Cake Island arc has reached a new phase in the anime as now that Luffy has officially defeated Katakuri in the Mirror World, he and the other Straw Hats still have to escape from Cacao Island and the onslaught of the Charlotte Family’s major forces.

Sanji has arrived to help Luffy escape when he got out of the mirror, but the preview for the next episode of the series reveals that he’ll have some major help in pulling off a daring escape from the fracas.

As teased at the end of Episode 872, Sanji’s family has returned to save him at the last minute from the Charlotte Family, but Episode 873 paints a rough picture as the escape’s only going to be tougher. Episode 873 is titled, “Pulling Back from the Brink! The Formidable Reinforcements – Germa!” and the preview reveals that his brothers and sisters will be doing quite a bit of damage to the Charlotte Family.

Like before, Sanji’s going to attempt to use his Sky Walk to escape through the air and there’s a glimpse of him trying to walk over major explosions in order to get to the Thousand Sunny. But the preview also gives away that Sanji will be successful in this escape as it teases that Reiju will have to bid her brother goodbye just like she had to do when they were children.

It’s going to be up to Sanji in order to escape while the Germa 66 defend him. They seem to be unleashing all sorts of powerful techniques in the onslaught as the preview teases they will be revealing the full power of their raid suits in this moment as well. Hopefully the confusion in the battle will help Sanji make it across the ocean as the tension rises. Not only that, even if Sanji makes it back to the ship the Straw Hats still have to make it out of the area in one piece.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.