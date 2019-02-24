‘One Piece’ Sees Luffy Reunite With His Crew

One Piece‘s Whole Cake Island arc has split the Straw Hats in several ways, and after several weeks of being apart, the main crew is back together as the latest episode of the series finally reunited Sanji and Luffy with the Straw Hats still on the Thousand Sunny.

The reunion is an emotional moment for sure, but unfortunately is short lived as they still have to escape from the wild onslaught of the Charlotte Family’s forces.

Episode 874 continues right where the last episode left off as Sanji carries Luffy through the sky to the Thousand Sunny. Nami, Chopper, Brook, Jinbe, and Carrot are incredibly excited to see Luffy, though Luffy is dead asleep after burning through all his stamina in the fight with Katakuri.

That is, until Carrot bites on Luffy’s ear and he briefly wakes up. His first hilarious comment is that they kept him waiting for long, and Nami instantly changes face and gets angry with him. The real meat of the reunion, however, is when they ask how the fight with Katakuri went. When asked if he managed to beat Katakuri, Luffy gets serious for a moment and confirms it.

The Straw Hats can’t help but cheer as they never lost faith that Luffy would be able to do so, but the surprising response comes from Jinbe. Jinbe’s left speechless as the thought of Luffy defeating Big Mom’s strongest fighter took him by surprise, especially given how much reverence he had for Katakuri earlier in the arc. It’s this moment where Jinbe comes to realize just what being a Straw Hat means, and that his new captain could really pull off fantastical feats.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.

