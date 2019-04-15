‘One Piece’ Showcases the Revolutionary Army Captains

One Piece has kicked off the Reverie arc, and fans have already seen how many of the important characters of the series’ past have made their return to the anime. But along with all of the returning familiar faces to the series, the anime is also doing its part to debut new characters that are certain to become fan favorites in due time. The latest episode even shined a light on one of the biggest, but still mysterious organizations: the Revolutionary Army.

Episode 880 of the series finally debuted four of the pillars of this major army as it features the four strange captains. They were initially teased in the updated opening of the series, but now fans get to put names to those faces.

When a poor town is attacked by an affiliate of Blackbeard and are in danger of losing the money they would pay as tribute to the Celestial Dragons to keep themselves alive, the four captains of the Revolutionary Army. They have gathered in one place because the army plans to take on the Celestial Dragons, and fans can see just how strong they are when they easily save the town.

The four captains are Morley of the Western Forces, a giant who can warp the Earth with ease, Belo Betty of the Eastern Forces, a woman who uses the Pump-Pump Fruit power to inspire the townspeople to fight back, Lindbergh of the Southern Forces, an inventor who uses his gadgets to fight, and Karasu of the Northern Forces, a man who commands crows to do his bidding.

Not only are the four of these captains powerful, their introduction scene is a good argument for why they are leading different parts of the Revolutionary Army. Their strength coupled with their sense of duty to protect the people makes them a great asset to Dragon and Chief of Staff Sabo. With the promise of a big revolution on the horizon, fans are hoping to see more of these captains as soon as possible.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.

