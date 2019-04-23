‘One Piece’ Preview Teases Shirahoshi’s Reverie Arrival

One Piece‘s Reverie arc is featuring many flashbacks to past events of the series as characters from the past have made their return to the anime. This is all in service for the Reverie, which gathers together 50 representatives of the World Government together in order to decide what to do about the growing pirate problem. The next episode of the series will be giving fans a better glance at this as the actual Reverie finally comes together.

The preview for Episode 882 of the series teases Shirahoshi’s return to the series after asking her father to come along for the trip, and it seems that the Ryugu Kingdom will finally be arriving at Reverie’s location.

Episode 882 of the series is titled, “The Paramount War! The Inherited Will of the King of the Pirates” and the preview for the episode sees that the Marine Admirals are gathering together for the big meeting. Not only has the mysterious Fujitora returned to the anime, but now there’s a tease for an Admiral not seen before as well. As Akainu — now Sakazuki — has been promoted to Fleet Admiral someone must have taken his former spot.

But the preview also sees the Ryugu Kingdom arrive at the Reverie meeting location. Though it might not be going as well as they would suspect as Shirahoshi seems worried about something. Shirahoshi’s always been a bit of a nervous worrywart, but she vowed to be braver ever since her interactions with Luffy during the Fish-Man Island arc. So something must have gone wrong to have given her such a worried face. But fans will find out soon, one way or the other.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.

