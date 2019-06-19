New One Piece Preview Teases Whitebeard’s Final Gift

There is perhaps no more iconic character outside of the Straw Hat Pirate crew in One Piece than Whitebeard. One of the main contenders for the title of “King of the Pirates”, the sea faring giant was dubbed the “strongest man in the world as both his physical prowess and abilities gained from his specific devil fruit made it so. While he died earlier in the series, the preview for the next episode of One Piece promises that the ghost of Whitebeard will emerge once again in the form of a final gift.

Edward Newgate is one of the strongest and kindest characters that we meet in One Piece. Though his strength is astronomical, and his power to create vibrations strong enough to tear a hole in reality and destroy the world aren’t too shabby either, Whitebeard cared for each of his crew as if they were his sons and daughters. With thousands of crewmates by his side, Newgate sailed the world believing that all land dwellers were children of the sea.

Whitebeard’s eventual death was an epic one, albeit tragic. When Newgate was betrayed by one of his crewmates in the form of Blackbeard, he still refrained from killing the disgraced pirate and this resulted in Blackbeard and his crew managing to kill the behemoth. The challenger for “King of the Pirates” gave one last triumphant roar stating that the treasure of “One Piece” was in fact real.

Though Newgate had over a thousand pirates at his side, no one was perhaps closer to him than Marco, the former first division commander of the Whitebeard pirates. Considering Marco’s relationship to Whitebeard and the times they shared, there is no one more likely to be storing a secret gift from Edward Newgate than him. With the Reverie Arc over and the Wano Arc on its way, the next episode should be interesting to see if Whitebeard still has an effect on the series moving forward.

What do you think is the final gift that Whitebeard left to the world? Are you excited for the upcoming Wano Arc? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.