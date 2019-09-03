Yes, One Piece Really Saw Luffy Fight Batman This Week

The Batman has arrived to threaten our favorite pirates of the Grand Line. Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates are neck deep in problems in Wano Country, with the most recent episode seeing them being threatened by none other than their universe’s Batman. While not necessarily having much in common with DC Comics’ Bruce Wayne, this powerful member of Kaido’s Beast Pirates ate a Devil Fruit that combined his DNA with that of a bat, granting him powers that differentiate him greatly from the pirates that Monkey D. Luffy has faced off against before.

In episode 900 of One Piece, Luffy and Zoro bask in one another’s company after their reunion, and subsequent fight with the villainous Hawkins. Managing to escape from the straw based pirate, the Straw Hat duo attempt to heal the little girl that had been accompanying Luffy after she fell violently ill, thanks to Wano’s terrible atmosphere. As the pair learned more about the situation they now find themselves in, as well as mull over what their next steps will be, they find themselves attacked by the high flying arrows of the Beast Pirates’ own Batman.

With Luffy and Zoro discussing the terrible shogun with the women who took them in, Wano’s Batman managed to overhear their conversation thanks to his ability to “hear six times better than the average person”. Deciding to protect Oden’s honor by killing the people responsible for this “slight”, Batman fires off a flurry of arrows at both Monkey and Zoro as they dodge and/or knock away the potentially life threatening assault. From their ability to easily move past the arrows, it’s clear that their time training during the time skip has really paid off.

The battle has just begun for the Straw Hat Pirates against the first of the Beast Pirates, with the next episode surely unveiling one of the biggest fights that the Wano Country Arc has seen yet. With the pirates of One Piece moving closer to defeating DC Comics’ Batman’s book sales record, there couldn’t have been a better time for this fight to take place!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.