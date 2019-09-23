One Piece Shows-Off Luffy’s Powerful Sumo Skills

One Piece‘s Wano Country arc has been steadily moving along in the anime series, and things have been quite tumultuous as Luffy, Zoro, and Kiku have made their way into Bakura Town in order to save Tama. But in order to find her in the crowd full of Kaido’s forces, they have to draw out the headliner in charge and a great opportunity presents itself in trying to overthrow the massive Yokozuna Urashima. After being reject by Kiku in the previous episode, he’s now going against Luffy in a full Sumo match in Episode 903.

The latest episode of the series sees Luffy hilariously throw himself into the spirit of things, and much like his playing at being a full fledged samurai in a previous episode, Luffy tries his best to be a Yokozuna himself to not so surprising results. Continuing to annoy Urashima all the while, Luffy manages to take down the massive wrestler with ease.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After saving Kiku with a powerful Sumo slap of his own, Luffy challenges Urashima to a match. Hilariously declaring that he’s “good at Sumo,” (with the episode itself revealing his undefeated record against Usopp) he even salts the ring before their match. Urashima and Luffy collide their slaps, and after both of them nearly fall out of bounds (and ridiculously catch themselves un the process) the match begins in full.

Luffy doesn’t have much trouble beyond not quite being able to toss Urashima like he’s supposed to due to their size difference, and this frustrates Urashima to no end. After being embarrassed by Kiku and losing his topknot, Luffy’s antics see him dodging all of Urashima’s slaps without breaking a sweat.

Urashima even tries to use a few illegal moves to beat Luffy, but these don’t matter in the long run as Luffy is able to dodge or counter each one. When the fight goes on long enough and Luffy gets all of it out of his system, he kicks in his Haki and brings the fight to an end. After countering one of Urashima’s strikes, Luffy winds his hand far back through Bakura Town.

After inflating, this massive Sumo slap collides with Urashima and sends him flying throughout the town. Luckily for him, Urashima not only wrecks many of the buildings in his path as he flies, but he eventually lands where Holden is holding Tama hostage. This frees Tama from having her cheek pulled, and now Luffy and the others have most certainly gotten the Headliner’s attention. And now Luffy’s an undefeated Yokozuna!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.