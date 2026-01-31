My Hero Academia Returns For Shonen Crossover

My Hero Academia’s anime series came to a close last year, delivering a final episode that focused on Deku and his crime-fighting friends patrolling the streets as full-fledged adults. While the television series will return later this year for a special episode titled “More,” creator Kohei Horikoshi isn’t planning on creating a sequel series to UA Academy’s opening salvo. With My Hero Academia: Vigilantes in the midst of its second anime season, Izuku Midoriya has returned, thanks to another major creator in the shonen game, sharing his vision of the young hero following in the footsteps of All Might.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Years before Deku and Class 1-A became household names within the anime world, Detective Conan was solving crimes in the pages of Shonen Sunday Comics. Case Closed has been a major part of the medium ever since debuting in 1994, though the pint-sized mystery solver hasn’t hit the same heights of popularity in North America as much of its competition. Luckily, the anime franchise remains a hit in Japan, and artist Gosho Aoyama is still creating the manga to this day. To help ring in the thirtieth anniversary of Case Closed and the upcoming tenth anniversary of My Hero Academia, Gosho has created art featuring Conan and Deku, which you can check out in the celebratory video below. The celebratory crossover even brings in Conan’s voice actor, Takayama Minami, and Deku’s voice actor, Yamashita Daiki, into the mix.

Play video

Detective Conan x My Hero Academia

Viz Media / Shogakukan

While My Hero Academia’s anime adaptation ended in 2025, Case Closed’s television series apparently isn’t coming to a close anytime soon. Much like One Piece, the anime that first began in the 1990s has well over one thousand episodes, though unlike the Straw Hats, Conan hasn’t been confirmed to be in his final saga. Unfortunately for the diminutive detective, he hasn’t seen the same levels of popularity as Monkey D. Luffy in the West, though this could change in the future. More of the original series has been making its way to streaming services, and it’s entirely possible that the anime sees a surge in popularity in the future.

As for an official crossover between Izuku and Deku, nothing has been confirmed when it comes to an anime project that would smash these two universes together. In the past, the shonen universes have collided in quite a few ways, with one specific example being video games such as Jump Force. Unfortunately, seeing Conan join a fighting game cast might be a big ask, considering that the Case Closed franchise doesn’t normally focus on fights. Instead, the anime will have Conan using his mind to solve the problems hurled his way. This fact hasn’t stopped Detective Conan from starring in plenty of his own video games in the past, though there hasn’t been a digital entry for the anime franchise for over a decade at this point.

What do you think of this shonen crossover that blends together these two unlikely franchises? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!