10 Best Anime to Watch on Netflix in February 2026

2026 is off to an exciting start as the first month of the year brought a new lineup of exciting series for the Winter 2026 anime season. While each anime season offers a new range of exciting shows, with dozens of them going to Crunchyroll, most of these series release weekly episodes. As for films, they might take a few months before hitting the streaming platforms if they were released theatrically. Lucky for us, there is no shortage of incredible anime shows and films on Netflix, with most of them streaming exclusively on the platform. Each month, Netflix adds a broad range of series, including new originals and old classics.

Instead of focusing on the entire seasonal lineup, the streaming giant only hosts a limited number of new shows and films. Now that February is right around the corner, we have just the perfect list of ten anime, including series and films, for you to watch this month.

10) Gintama

Image Courtesy of Sunrise

After more than 20 years since the anime was released, this beloved classic anime made its Netflix debut in January 2026. Based on Hideaki Sorachi’s beloved Weekly Shonen Jump manga, the anime released in several seasons and films over the years. Even now, this hilarious gag comedy series still maintains the same level of popularity as fans can’t get enough of the daily shenanigans of Gintoki Sakata and his friends.

9) Magic Knight: Rayearth

Image Courtesy of Tokyo Movie Shinsha

This is yet another classic series Netflix revived in January this year, expanding its range of fantasy series. This beloved Shojo series was released in 1994 and is still considered one of the best Shojo series of all time. The story centers around three high school girls who meet each other by a stroke of luck before being pulled into another world after hearing a call for help. They soon learn about their identities as the Magic Knights and hone their powers to save the world.

8) Love Through a Prism

Image Courtesy of WIT Studio

This original romance anime is written by Yoko Kamio, the renowned shojo mangaka best known for creating acclaimed series such as Boys Over Flowers, Cat Street, Matsuri Special, and many more. Set in the 1990s, the story follows the journey of Lili Ichijouin. In hopes of pursuing her dream to become an artist, she travels from Japan to enroll in the prestigious Saint Thomas Art Academy in London. However, her parents have given her the ultimatum that she must stay at the top of her grade or she will have to return home. As she struggles to settle in a new country, she meets Kit Church, a gifted student who is hiding his fair share of secrets.

7) Cosmic Princess Kaguya!

Image Courtesy of Twin Engine

This original film features a reimagined version of an old Japanese folktale, The Tale of the Bamboo Cutter. It’s also the directorial debut of Shingo Yamashita, the director of the opening sequences for popular anime series, including Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1 and Chainsaw Man. The film follows the journey of two girls who form a special bond through music as they take center stage in the dream-filled virtual realm of Tsukuyomi.

6) 100 Meters

Image Courtesy of Rock n Roll Mountain

Based on Uoto’s acclaimed manga, the anime film hit Japanese theaters in September 2025 before coming to Netflix and becoming a massive hit. The story centers around Togashi, a natural prodigy who has effortlessly won every 100-meter race since he was a child. However, his life takes a drastic turn when he meets a transfer student, Komiya, who wants to follow the same passion as him. Togashi notices his talent and takes Komiya under his wing. Several years after graduating, the two meet again as rivals on the track as they continue to pursue their goal.

5) Violet Evergarden

Image Courtesy of Kyoto Animation

This Kyoto Animation original is known for its beautiful animation and heartbreaking story. This original story follows Violet, a young woman who once served as a child soldier during the war, detached from any emotions. After recovering from her injuries and losing touch with her commanding officer, she learns that the war is over. Struggling to adjust to a peaceful life, she finds her calling when she realizes her desire to learn about human emotions by working as an Auto Memory Doll. However, learning the tragedies people face and the complexities of their emotions turns out to be a lot more difficult than she anticipated.

4) The Summer Hikaru Died

Image Courtesy of CygamesPictures

2025’s best horror anime is based on Mokumokuren’s award-winning manga of the same name. The story takes place in a small and peaceful village, which is thrown into disarray when Hikaru Indo disappears for a week. Although he returns as if nothing happened, his best friend Yoshiki Tsujinaka easily figures out that the one before him isn’t Hikaru. Much to his horror, Yoshiki learns that his best friend died during the time he disappeared, and a strange entity has been impersonating him. As Yoshiki struggles with the grief of losing Hikaru, several strange occurences brings unsettling chaos to the village.

3) Orb: On the Movements of the Earth

Image Courtesy of Madhouse

This Madhouse sleeper hit is based on Uoto’s award-winning manga, the same creator as 100 Meters. The story is set in 15th-century Europe when the Church was in power, and it banned anyone to challenges of the preconceived notions about astronomy and science, which were considered heresy. Those who researched anything about astronomy were burned at the stake. In an era of turmoil, Rafal, a 12-year-old prodigy, was pursuing theology, the most renowned course in the country, before he encountered a mysterious scholar. As he learns more about the world from the scholar, Rafal’s curiosity in astronomy grows as he delves into the forbidden subject, not expecting to face the harsh realities of the time.

2) Blue Period

Image Courtesy of Studio Seven Arcs

The series is based on the award-winning manga by Tsubasa Yamaguchi, centering around Yatora Yaguchi, an unmotivated, second-year high school delinquent. He finds his true calling in life when he stares at the vibrant landscape of Shibuya and picks up a paintbrush, hoping to convey his thoughts on a canvas. Before long, he begins his artistic journey and strives to enroll in Tokyo University of the Arts, a highly competitive school that only accepts one in every two hundred applicants. As his inexperience shows in front of his peers, Yatora realizes he is in a race against time as he must improve quickly before the entrance exam.

1) Haikyu!!

Image Courtesy of Production I.G.

This beloved sports drama is an all-time comfort show for many fans, centering around Shoyo Hinata, a short but spirited boy. He wishes become like the “Little Giant,” a renowned high school volleyball player who participated in the nationals several years ago. Unfortunately, Shoyo’s middle school debut turns into a nightmare when he is crushed in the first round by Tobio Kageyama’s elite school. Determined to make a comeback, Shoyo later enrolls in Karasuno High School, the Little Giant’s alma mater. Much to his surprise, he sees his former opponent, Tobio, there and realizes that the two of them must put aside their rivalry and work together to get to nationals.

