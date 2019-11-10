One Piece Drops Huge Time Travel Bombshell

One Piece’s anime has finally gone beyond the first major challenge of the Wano Country arc as Luffy had successfully saved Otama from Holdem in Bakura Town. But this is only one of the major fights to come as each episode has only complicated things further for the Straw Hats. This is especially so in the latest episode of the series, which reunites Luffy with Kin’emon and Momonosuke after spending so much time apart to go and save Sanji during the Whole Cake Island arc. But the reunion came with a few caveats much to Luffy’s surprise.

And it’s pretty surprising indeed as Kin’emon drops a major bombshell on Luffy and the remaining Straw Hats as they gathered in the ruins of Oden’s former castle. It turns out that Kin’emon, Momonosuke, Kiku, Raizo, and Kanjuro are actually from 20 years in the past.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Episode 909 of the series continues from the cliffhanger in the previous episode as Law brings Luffy to the ruins of Oden Castle. He hints that there’s something strange about the ruins, and Luffy soon finds out what this means as he sees graves marked with Kin’emon and the others’ names. His first instinct is to think they’re ghosts, but they’re actually ghosts of the past.

Kin’emon hadn’t told Luffy everything about he and Momonosuke’s past, and it’s because he thought Luffy wouldn’t believe such a far-off tale. Luffy pesters him about it, and Kin’emon realizes that they are really trustworthy allies so he just comes out and says it. He along with Momonosuke, Raizo, Kanjuro, and Kiku are all from 20 years in Wano’s past. He mentions how they crossed through time to the current present of Wano, but unfortunately fans don’t really find out what this means as 909 comes to an end.

But this is a shocking statement as although One Piece has had plenty of fantastical powers granted through the Devil Fruits over the years, to think that there’s time travel now in the series is certainly going to open things up even more. Now there’s no ceiling as to what’s possible in this world.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.