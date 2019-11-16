One Piece Preview Teases Oden’s Horrific Final Moments

One Piece‘s anime is continuing through the Wano Country arc, and now that Luffy has made his first big step in taking on Kaido and his forces, he’s also come across the first real bombshell of the arc. Although he and Straw Hats made their way to Wano in an effort to help Kin’emon and Momonosuke free themselves from the tyranny of Kaido, there’s been a huge wrench thrown in as the latest episode of the series had Kin’emon revealed he had been hiding a major secret from Luffy and the others.

Dropping the huge fact that he, Momonosuke, Kiku, Raizo, and Kanjuro are actually all from 20 years in the past, the next episode of the series teases that Kin’emon will be explaining this more in detail as he dives into the former Shogun Oden’s terrible fate.

Episode 910 of the series is titled “A Legendary Samurai! The Man Who Roger Admired!” and the preview for the episode teases that fans will get to see what happened to Wano 20 years ago. Kin’emon and Momonosuke have been fighting to restore the Shogun position to a member of the Kozuki Clan, and it’s because the Kozuki Clan was nearly wiped out 20 years ago.

Previous episode of the series have shown how the current Shogun Orochi forbids talk of the Kozuki Clan, and teases just how badly those who speak of it are punished, and this all stems from Kozuki Oden’s impact on the country from years ago. After meeting in the ruins of Oden castle in the latest episode, it’s clear that this once prestigious clan has been pushed under the rug disrespectfully ever since it was thought that Kin’emon and the other members of Oden’s warrior group were defeated.

The preview teases that Oden suffered from “horrific” final moments, and the only hint of that we see is the flaming castle in the preview. It’s a pain that still hurts Kin’emon and the others, so it must have been quite the tragic fate. But as the plot continues to evolve through the Wano Country arc, this will most likely be the first of many major developments as the anime continues.

