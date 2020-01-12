One Piece Drops Intense Blackbeard Cliffhanger in New Episode

One Piece has brought the first act of its Wano Country arc to an end, but before the second act gears up to begin in the anime officially, the series took a slight break in the latest episode of the series to fill in some of the story going on in the rest of the seas. It turns out that Blackbeard has done pretty well for himself and the rest of his crew since the timeskip, and not only is he now one of the Emperors of the Sea, he’s pretty confident going into the next major war of the seas that’s about to break out among the strongest.

But with the next episode of the series returning to Luffy and the others in Wano Country, Episode 917 of the series ends with one intense cliffhanger as a super powerful, and super top of his game Blackbeard gets ready for the fight for the throne to come. He even has an impact on the “To Be Continued” screen too:

This is one of the hypest “to be continued” I’ve ever seen!! pic.twitter.com/ydQ2tNc8Wk — One Piece (@OPfandom) January 12, 2020

With the series taking a break from the style of the Wano Country arc, the style of the episode’s title cards change too. That’s why Blackbeard gets so much of the center stage. As he and some members of his crew continue to party on Fullalead Island, he reveals the current state of the world as the government continues to have the Reverie meeting and that Sabo and the revolutionaries broke their way through.

Ever since killing Whitebeard, Blackbeard has seemingly walked his way to the top of the food chain as powerful and chaotic individuals continue to unite under him. The latest episode sees former Shichibukai Gecko Moria fail to make an impact against his crew, and this wasn’t even enough of a disturbance to make Blackbeard get out of his chair. But the tease of a war is the most interesting thing.

He mentions all of the powerful pirates gathering at Wano and mentions that the strongest of the seas are beginning to clash as they fight over the throne at the center of the world (revealed during the Reverie arc). He’s all too happy for this chaos, and it seems like he’ll be joining the fray himself soon enough.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 90 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series is still at the top of the sales list, and although some reports claim that honor might have gone to another series, One Piece is still going strong regardless.