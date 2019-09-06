One Piece Fan Wows With Custom Sneaker Artwork

One Piece is easily one of the biggest franchise in not just the world of anime, but in the medium of entertainment. Obtaining a giant fanbase of die-hard Straw Hat fanatic, some of the fan made artwork and merchandise continues to shock and awe, honoring the Straw Hat Pirates in entirely inventive and new ways. One fan has decided to take their love of the series to the next level by creating a pair of custom Nike One Piece sneakers that details all the members of the Straw Hat Pirates in some truly astounding artwork!

Reddit User CoolSTO66 shared this pair of shoes that would be a welcome addition to any fans of the swashbucklers that sail the Grand Line, perfectly portraying the members of the Straw Hat Pirates following the franchise’s time jump:

You couldn’t ask to for a better time to be a fan of the long running franchise following Monkey D. Luffy and his crew, with the Wano Country arc moving forward in both the manga and the anime. Though obviously, the two mediums are at completely different points in the arc, it is still proving to be one of the best installments of the franchise that we’ve seen to this date. Though Oda has noted that an end date is in sight for Luffy and his pals, the Wano story arc is still firing on all cylinders and we’ll still have years of story to mull over.

On other fronts, the fourteenth One Piece feature length film, Stampede, released to both critical and financial acclaim in Japan a few weeks ago. Breaking records across the board, western fans of the Grand Line are waiting for their shot at seeing this latest movie that unites all the pirates under the promise of Gol D. Roger’s lost treasure as a part of a contest established by the Pirate Expo. Needless to say, the movie has promised to deliver some of the franchise’s best battles and stellar animation.

Would you add these One Piece sneakers to your Straw Hat collection? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Grand Line!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.