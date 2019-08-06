One Piece Fan Goes Viral After Showing Off Impressively Pricey Figure Collection

One Piece, like so many popular anime and manga franchises across the world, has accumulated a large catalogue of merchandise, statues, and action figures. A recent video where a fan of the Grand Line showing off their gigantic collection of One Piece statues has turned a lot of Straw Hat Pirate Fans’ heads as said enthusiast has just so many to show off. You will hardly believe that so many figurines of Monkey D. Luffy and the rest of the swashbucklers exist, let alone all lie under one roof of a single household!

Reddit User Dr_Skyman shared the video that displays more One Piece memorabilia than you may have thought existed (and shows them off on a very high balcony, which may or may not have you worried for said figurines):

One Piece has been around for going on twenty years now, with the anime itself celebrating it’s anniversary this year, and the franchise managing to move closer and closer to overtaking Batman in terms of book sales overall. The story of Luffy and the Straw Hats has managed to become the 19th highest selling franchise in the world, pulling in around $21 billion USD total, with merchandise pulling in around $6 billion USD.

Currently, interest in One Piece has seemingly never been higher as the new artistic directors and storyline that has been brought to the anime in the form of the Wano Arc, where Luffy and his crew are finally attempting to completely re-unite after the two year time jump. While there have already been pieces of merchandise that have been created to show off the new nation’s themes in the characters, we’re sure that more are on the way following the big reception that the franchise has received from fans.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.