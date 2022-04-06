One Piece, Digimon, and Dragon Quest Confirm Return Dates

Toei Animation has had a rough go of things this spring, but it seems things are ready to turn around for the studio. After all, a new report is out that confirms several of its hit series are ready to return to the air. This comes after a hack forced the studio to put shows like One Piece on the back burner, but those delays will be ending shortly!

The update comes from the official One Piece profile on Twitter, so fans can rest assured it is legit. According to the report, One Piece will return to television with a new episode on April 17th. The update will bring episode 1014 to life, and it will be titled “Marco’s Tears! The Bonds of the Whitebeard Pirates”.

Toei Animation confirmed several other series on its roster will return to television soon. Digimon, Precure, and Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai are all slated to return in the next two weeks. This marks the first time any of these shows walked out new episodes since Toei Animation publicly acknowledged its internal hack in early March.

For those unfamiliar with the ordeal, Toei Animation released a statement confirming the hack took place at the beginning of March. The studio said several internal systems were accessed without permission by a third party. An investigation was opened quickly, and the hack prompted Toei Animation to close its online shop temporarily while techs worked to uncover any compromised personal data. No updates have been given on the hack since, but it seems things are moving in the right direction at Toei Animation given these shows’ comebacks.

What do you think about this latest update? Are you ready for One Piece and Toei Animation’s other hit series to make their comeback? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.