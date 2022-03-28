One Piece: Red Shares New Poster and Original Character

One Piece is in the headlines today thanks to Netflix’s latest live-action casting, but there is more to geek out over than you may realize. After all, the anime wasn’t going to be outshined today. A new poster was released for One Piece: Red, and it introduces a brand-new character to fans.

As you can see below, the new poster focuses on a never-before-seen character. The visual was shown just recently during a livestream in Japan, and it was there this poster’s girl was referred to as a mysterious woman. She is seen wearing a dainty dress with an oversized bomber jacket filled with cute patches. And of course, her two-tone hair will remind shonen fans of Shoto Todoroki given its red-white aesthetic.

https://twitter.com/Eiichiro_Staff/status/1508436317687873538?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

The update gives no info on who this character might be, but it seems she does run into Luffy. The livestream revealed a line of dialogue from the character, and she asks Luffy whether he wants to quit being a pirate. This could mean the girl is part of a different organization that is interested in Luffy. So for now, One Piece fans aren’t sure whether this girl should be called a hero or villain.

Of course, netizens are already starting to speculate about the woman’s origins, and her two-tone hair has piqued interest in her family. Some fans are wondering whether this woman may be related to Shanks, the leader of the Red Hair Pirates and one of the Yonko. After all, she does have red hair, and we know Shanks will play a large role in this film. This girl could very well be tied to Shanks somehow, and in fact, some fans are going so far as to suggest this might be his daughter.

What do you think of this latest update on One Piece: Red? Are you all caught up with the anime these days? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.