One Piece Creator Might Have Confirmed Final Arc's Villain in Old Interview

Many questions are swirling amongst the anime community when it comes to the final journey of the Straw Hat Pirates in One Piece, with Eiichiro Oda confirming that the next arc of the manga was set to be the series' last. Taking a break following the conclusion of the War for Wano Arc, Oda recently gave fans an idea for how big his last story within the world of the Grand Line would be, though the mangaka seemingly gave an interview back in 2011 that might point to who Luffy and his crew will be fighting as the big bad of the last storyline.

In said 2018 interview, here is how Eiichiro Oda laid the groundwork for who the Straw Hat Pirates will be clashing within the final arc:

"By the end of the year, something that will happen will be the introduction of a legend lurking in the world of One Piece. They will be the biggest enemy Luffy and the others have ever faced and at some point, they will stand in our way. Perhaps they're someone connected to Whitebeard. Ah, I've talked a bit too much. The Paramount War? Can you believe "that" will make it look cute in comparison."

While this doesn't necessarily name who the final main villain will be, the pirate known Rocks D. Xebec certainly checks a few boxes when it comes to this description. Rocks was so powerful that the likes of Whitebeard, Big Mom, and Kaido made up his crew of Rock Pirates, obviously establishing the link that the force of nature had with Edward Newgate.

While Rocks was mentioned to be dead by Sengoku, a former high-ranking member of the Marines, it is definitely a possibility that the captain of the Rock Pirates might still be out there amongst the land of the living.

The previous chapter of One Piece also gave us an idea of another big threat that the Straw Hats will be facing in their final lap as Admiral Ryokugyu was featured in the last installment and was sapping the life of some heavy hitters within the Beast Pirates, including King and Queen.

Do you think Rocks will be the final big bad of the series?

Via New World Artur