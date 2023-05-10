One Piece Reveals Buggy's Wild Goal for the Final Saga

One Piece has made some major moves with the first arc of the Final Saga for Eiichiro Oda's long running manga series, and the newest chapter of the One Piece manga has revealed Buggy's wild plan for the final stint of the series as he goes for his biggest treasure yet! Buggy's failing upwards has been one of the longest running gags in the One Piece franchise to date, and each time fans see what he's been up to, Buggy has managed to reach a huge new level of respect in the pirate world. But now he's scheming for something even bigger.

Following everything that happened during the Wano Country Arc, it was revealed that Buggy actually snaked his way into becoming recognized as one of the new Four Emperors of the Sea alongside Luffy, Shanks, and Blackbeard. But with the newest chapter seeing Buggy react to the fact that Shanks has started making his move toward the actual One Piece treasure, Buggy has snaked his way to making the Cross Guild advance towards the One Piece as well with his goal of becoming the King of the Pirates.

(Photo: Shueisha)

One Piece: What is Buggy's Final Goal?

One Piece Chapter 1082 has revealed that Buggy, Crocodile, and Hawkeye's Cross Guild has become such a massive problem for the Marines that even the regular citizens are starting to turn against the Navy in favor of cashing in on their bounties. While Hawkeye and Crocodile are angry over the fact that it seems like they're working for Buggy, they have been using this secret to forge the Cross Guild as a group that will be such a massive military force that they will be able to do whatever they want.

Buggy, however, believes this is thinking small. Pleading with Hawkeye and Crocodile to listen to him, Buggy reveals that he wants to head towards the One Piece because Shanks is making his move. It's something Shanks never seemed interested in before, and thus his taking action now has gotten Buggy thinking it's time to do so as well. Broadcasting his message to the rest of the crew, Buggy riles all of them up as he wants to become the King of the Pirates and now nab the One Piece for himself.

What are you hoping to see from Buggy as he's trying to become King of the Pirates now as well? Do you think he'll fail to the top somehow? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!