One Piece Shares King Cobra's Final Wish

One Piece's Final Saga is continuing in the pages of the shonen's manga and with it, creator Eiichiro Oda is taking the opportunity to pull back the curtain when it comes to how the Grand Line operates. While readers have known for some time that King Cobra of Alabasta had perished, the story regarding what transpired remained a mystery until now. With Sabo's recollection finally explaining what took place on the day of Vivi's father's demise, Cobra breaks down his final wish when it comes to what the revolutionary must do.

Warning. If you haven't been keeping up with One Piece's Final Saga, be forewarned that we'll be exploring spoilers for the latest chapter of the manga in Chapter 1085. Cobra's demise is sealed when is hit with a literal arrow, and not the kind that is fired from a bow, that pierces his upper torso. While clinging to life, the king implores Sabo to inform Luffy of what transpired, as well as send a message to his daughter to boot, "I've realized something today, you must not die here. Send a message to Luffy and Vivi! Tell them that we also bear the 'D'!"

(Photo: Shueisha)

What Is The "D"?

As the mysterious Imu, the ruler of the Five Elders who is secretly pulling the strings of the world's government, breaks down, the "D" has long been a thorn in the side of the powers that be, "The D is the name of those who once opposed us. Those who bubble up from every corner of the world bearing the D are nothing but empty husks, ignorant of the meaning of their name."

The message delivered to Sabo by Cobra has yet to make its way to Luffy and Vivi, though it seems that the stage is set by Oda when it comes to a reunion featuring all parties. While the identity of Imu remains a secret at present, it seems as if a confrontation between the secret ruler of the world and the Straw Hat Pirates might be on the horizon. While Eiichiro Oda has yet to confirm how many additional chapters the manga will see before it comes to a close, there are clearly some major moments that will arrive before the shonen ends.

Who do you think Imu truly is? Do you think we'll see a reunion between Sabo and Luffy sooner rather than later? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.