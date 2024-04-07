One Piece Unleashes Lucci's Awakened Form: Watch

One Piece has brought Luffy and Rob Lucci back together in an epic rematch, and the newest episode of the anime unleashed Lucci's new Awakened Devil Fruit Form! One Piece's previous fight between Luffy and Lucci is held in high regard as one of the best fights in the anime to date, and thus it was a very exciting prospect to see the two of them cross paths once again as the Egghead Arc continues to heat up. While Lucci has been active as a member of CP0, it wasn't until the previous episode that Luffy and Lucci met face to face again.

The end of the previous episode saw Luffy angered over the fact that Lucci had hurt Atlas, and One Piece Episode 1100 had been hyping up their big rematch as it would be the first time that Lucci had to face off against Luffy's Gear Fifth form. But as Luffy discovered, this is also the first time fans are seeing Lucci's fully awakened Cat Cat Devil Fruit power which meant that for a while, Lucci seemed to be fighting on Gear 5 Luffy's level. Thus leading to an epic fight between the two.

Vincent Chansard animating Lucci's transformation is probably one of the coolest things i've ever seen, insane character acting, effects, and his classic bg animation, also amazing direction topped with a new OST?



Lucci has never been this cool pic.twitter.com/e20EQ3lzZa — Jason Klum (@PokemanZ0N6) April 7, 2024

How to Watch One Piece Episode 1100

One Piece Episode 1100 brings Lucci and Luffy together for an epic rematch as the two clash all over Egghead, but interestingly enough the two of them were not supposed to fight at all. It's revealed that CP0 forcing their way onto the island and fighting against Luffy is a declaration of war, and Luffy's position as an Emperor is only making things much more complicated. If you wanted to catch the newest episode of One Piece, you can now find it streaming with Crunchyroll and Netflix.

If you wanted to go back and check out more of the One Piece anime from the very beginning (along with various OVAs, movies, and other specials) you can find the entire back catalog streaming with Crunchyroll in Japanese and English language dubbed audio. This is probably the best way to refresh yourself on how key of a foe Lucci has been to Luffy's fights against the World Government as it's only getting bigger from here on out.

