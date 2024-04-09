One Piece Fans Need to Know If Jack Sparrow Is Yonko Material

There is a reason why pirates keep popping up on screen. From television to film, the lifestyle of a pirate promises endless exploration and rough adventure. From animated outings to live-action epics, pirates are everywhere, and that includes anime. The pirates of One Piece have been leading the industry for decades at this point, and now, netizens are split on how Jack Sparrow might fit into the series.

After all, there are few pirates better known than Jack Sparrow. As the lead of Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean, the eccentric captain is known to million. Jack's knack for trouble and genuine love of the sea made him the face of a blockbuster franchise. But when it comes to One Piece, well – fans aren't sure how the hero stacks up.

dude would be a yonko easily https://t.co/z6hv65F2ZZ — Geo (@Geo_AW) April 8, 2024

Jack has found himself out of a ton of situations in his world, but Pirates of the Caribbean operates on different terms than One Piece. Sure, they both have supernatural twists, but Jack isn't carrying about a Devil Fruit. However, his swagger is unlimited, and One Piece fans are certain Jack would commandeer a fruit before long if he took on the One Piece Universe.

With that assumption in the bag, netizens are waging war over Jack's worthiness as of Yonko. In One Piece, there are only Four Emperors of the Sea, and they are chosen because of their reputation and power. When it comes to Pirates of the Caribbean, Jack is a massive fish to catch and his reputation speaks for itself. So when it comes to One Piece, well – fans think Jack has a better chance than Buggy at becoming a legit Emperor.

