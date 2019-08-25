One Piece Artwork Gives Gear Fourth Luffy A Marvel Makeover

The introduction of Haki to the series changed One Piece for the better as the series moved beyond its initial hook of showing off different abilities from the Devil Fruits and injected a metaphorical and literal energy to each fight. Luffy has seen the most changes from Haki’s introduction to the series, and the best example of this has been his Gear Fourth forms. They’ve helped turned the tides of many fights in his favor.

The Whole Cake Island arc introduced fans to a slick new version of Gear Fourth, Snakeman, and artist mattoppenheimer shared a cool new interpretation of this new fan favorite. It’s already been a big hit with fans on Reddit for its Marvel Comics style take, and offers a cool new look for Luffy.

This art shares a cool new, Western Comics inspired take on Luffy. And while many fans interpret this Luffy as older, there are just as many who appreciate the intense new take on the Snakeman form. This art depicts Luffy winding up his specialty Black Mamba attack, and fans would love to see how the rest of the attack would play out in this new style.

Gear Fourth Snakeman debuted during the Whole Cake Island arc as a way that Luffy devised to defeat Katakuri’s Observation Haki. The full mastery of this form came about after a long fight, and Luffy’s own use of the Observation Haki allowed his Snakeman attacks to rapidly adjust their trajectory in order to catch Katakuri by surprise.

Thankfully, all of this effort paid off with an impressive final confrontation against the powerful Katakuri. And thanks to Luffy’s fight here, he’s gone on to even greater heights in the Wano Country arc currently underway in the anime series. Now fans are just anxious to see when this form will make its official return.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.